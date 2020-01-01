“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with colleagues from the Kalininsky District, detained two men suspected of theft.

According to operatives, in the daytime, under the pretext of checking electrical equipment, the offenders entered the apartment of a 100-year-old pensioner on Butlerov Street. Distracting the elderly woman, they stole from the closet an envelope containing 300 thousand rubles and disappeared.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kalininsky District of the city of St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.