On August 19, at 20:30, girls-cyclists managed to call the unified dispatching service and reported that they were lost in the woods near the recreation center in the Tsivilsky District, where they had problems with navigation.

There was no possibility of cellular communication with 17-year-old girlfriends. The entire personnel of the inter-municipal division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Tsivilsky” was immediately raised on alarm. Local residents also responded and, together with police officers and rescuers, began to comb the forest. Two hours later, one of the villagers managed to find the underage girls in the forest, everything was fine with them.

The girls' parents thanked everyone who participated in the search.