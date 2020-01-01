Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption during the verification activities found that the head of an organization supplying heat to the population ignored the results of a check of the technical serviceability of metering devices, as a result of which distortions were made towards an increase in the volumes of natural gas supplied.

The man did not take any measures to eliminate the violations identified, contrary to the legitimate interests of this organization, and continued to operate the faulty meters, which led to an unjustified debt to the natural gas supplier in an amount of over 76 million rubles.

Thus, in the actions of the manager, there are signs of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Art. 201 of the Russian Criminal Code “Abuse of Authority”. Currently, based on the materials collected by operatives, a criminal case has been initiated against the detainee.