The duty-unit of the police division No.3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladivostok (Pervorechensky District) received a message from a resident of the regional center about the theft of a gold watch.

The police found that in the night time the applicant and his friend were returning home after relaxing in a cafe. In the area of the Narodny Prospect, a previously unknown man approached them. Together they drank a bottle of beer each. The new acquaintance offered to share a taxi, as he was heading the same way. During the trip, the victims were half asleep. At the Red Banner Avenue, the fellow traveler got out, and the rest of the passengers drove on. At home, the applicant discovered that a gold watch of a luxury brand worth about 1.5 million rubles was missing on his wrist, and his friend found that there was no gold chain with a cross worth over 950 thousand rubles.

In the course of operational-search activities, officers of the criminal investigation department detained, on suspicion of theft, a 39-year-old previously convicted resident of the Kamchatka Territory, who was on the federal wanted list at the place of registration.

Police officers also found that he was responsible for a number of other property crimes committed in nightclubs of the city during the month. The total material damage caused to the victims exceeded 2.6 million rubles

At the police station the suspect confessed to the crimes.

The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph b) of part 4 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

The involvement of the offender in 5 episodes of the unlawful activity has been established. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him. The stolen items were seized.

Measures are underway to identify additional facts of the criminal activity.