“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan, with the power support by the ‘Grom’ special unit, in the city of Neftekamsk detained suspects in the illegal production and sale of drugs.

According to preliminary data, three local residents aged from 31 to 36, in January 2020, organized the work of a drug laboratory in the territory of the garden non-profit association “Booy”, in a country house, which was in the use of one of the detainees.

Subsequently, the drug was sold in a contactless way to drug distributors and drug users through the so-called caches.

During searches in the country house, the garage and the car belonging to one of the defendants, as well as in caches in the Krasnokamsky and Kaltasinsky districts of the Republic of Bakshkortostan, the police found and seized about 60 kilograms of mephedrone.

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Bakshkortostan have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In respect of the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.