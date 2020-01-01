“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd suppressed the fraudulent activity of a network of car dealerships.

According to the investigation, the offenders positioned themselves as direct suppliers of cars from manufacturers. Customers were offered to buy cars at a cost significantly lower than that of official dealers, and, if necessary, they were also promised a low interest rate on a loan to pay for the purchase.

As a result, purchase and sale transactions and loan agreements were concluded with buyers with conditions that were radically different from those previously announced. In fact, cars cost several hundred thousand rubles more, and the interest rate instead of the promised 3-7 percent was more than 15 percent.

In addition, loan specialists advised victims to include deliberately inaccurate information in their applications and suggested variants of replies to bank operators to get an approval of a larger loan amount. They also imposed additional banking services and in every possible way delayed the signing of documents.

As a rule, gullible buyers, being deceived about the cost, payment procedure and the sale procedure, received cars of a different brand and configuration instead of the desired ones.

It should be noted that employees of the car dealership, having learned about the interest from law enforcement bodies, tried to destroy the documentation and planned to escape from Volgograd. However, this attempt was thwarted by employees of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken aimed at the detention of persons involved in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.