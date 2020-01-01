Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Lyuberetskoye”, with the power support by the OMON of the Rosgvardia, detained a 38-year-old woman and a previously repeatedly convicted 45-year-old man suspected of extortion.

It was established that the offenders, under the threat of violence against a local resident and the dissemination of information about the alleged rape committed by him, demanded for a transfer of 600 thousand rubles to them.

As a result of operational-search activities near one of the houses on the Kirov street, while transferring part of the required amount, the suspects were detained by police officers.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Extortion”.

With regard to the woman, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of house arrest, and to her accomplice – in the form of a ban on certain actions.