The investigator of police division No. 5 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladivostok (Sovetsky District) has completed the investigation of a criminal case against a resident of the capital of the Territory who illegally sells “beautiful” cell phone numbers.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that an employee of one of the companies providing cellular operator services in Vladivostok had illegally changed the issue documents and sold phone numbers with “beautiful” combinations of digits.

Holding the position of an office worker in a cellular company, a 24-year-old local resident decided to earn extra money. The young man deliberately developed a scheme for the illegal re-registration and sale of numbers in the category “gold” and “silver”. Realizing that the mobile operator charges additional fees for such services, the offender, having access to databases, illegally reissued more than 50 “beautiful” SIM cards. Out of selfish motives and with the intention to obtain profit, he managed to hide the fact of the sale from the company. Thus, as a result of the unlawful actions of the defendant, the company suffered a damage exceeding 500 million rubles.

The investigators initiated a criminal case against the young man on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The defendant has fully admitted his guilt and repented of his crime. The criminal case materials with the approved indictment has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.