“On the Volga River embankment, a patrol of platoon No. 1 of the company for ensuring public order at mass events of the PPS regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for Astrakhan, consisting of Police Sergeant Konstantin Spryadyshev and Trainee Yuri Svinshchikov, was approached by a woman whose three-year-old son got lost during a walk.

At that moment, a passer-by ran up to the police and said that a child was drowning in the river nearby.

Yuri Svinshchikov, without hesitation, rushed into the water, swam to the boy, picked him up and swam to the shore. Konstantin Spryadyshev helped both of them to get out on the bank.

The young Astrakhan resident was not injured. As it turned out, he had fallen into the water when throwing pebbles into the river. His mom thanked the police squad for saving her son,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.