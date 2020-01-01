“On the Volga River embankment, a patrol of platoon No. 1 of the company for ensuring public order at mass events of the PPS regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for Astrakhan, consisting of Police Sergeant Konstantin Spryadyshev and Trainee Yuri Svinshchikov, was approached by a woman whose three-year-old son got lost during a walk.
At that moment, a passer-by ran up to the police and said that a child was drowning in the river nearby.
Yuri Svinshchikov, without hesitation, rushed into the water, swam to the boy, picked him up and swam to the shore. Konstantin Spryadyshev helped both of them to get out on the bank.
The young Astrakhan resident was not injured. As it turned out, he had fallen into the water when throwing pebbles into the river. His mom thanked the police squad for saving her son,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.