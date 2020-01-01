“Statistical data on the state of crime in the Russian Federation for 7 months of 2020 indicate a 7% decrease in the number of registered crimes against the person. There has also been a downward trend in the level of a number of other criminal acts with a high degree of public danger. In particular, the number of cases of deliberate inflictions of grievous bodily harm – decreased by 4.6%, acts of brigandage – by 19.2%, robberies – by 12.9%.

The crime situation on the streets of cities, villages and other settlements remains stable. During the specified period, 10.8% fewer crimes than a year earlier were committed in public places, including 10.6% less crimes committed in the streets, squares, parks and gardens. Street acts of brigandage decreased by 22.3%, robberies – by 22.4%, thefts – by 19.3%, theft of vehicles – by 30%.

The criminal activity of migrants has decreased. Foreign citizens committed 3.7% fewer crimes. Crimes committed against foreign citizens and stateless persons are 5.9% less.

There has been registered a decrease in crime rate in transport. The number of crimes at transport facilities decreased by 12.1%, including the 12.4% decrease in grave and especially grave crimes.

There were registered 9.5% fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations, including a decrease by 13.6% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 11.8% – in crimes with moderate and by 7.4% – with minor harm to health.

The total number of crimes registered in the country roughly corresponds to the level of the previous year, there is a slight increase of 0.5%. This is mainly due to the increase in the cybercrime. The number of crimes committed using information and communication technologies increased by 94.6%, including grave and especially grave crimes – by 129.7%. At the same time, payment (plastic) cards were used for criminal purposes almost six times more often than a year earlier, and mobile communication means were used more than twice more often.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and other law enforcement agencies, the operational situation in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation remains fully controlled,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.