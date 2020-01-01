The court passed a guilty verdict to the man who had committed a robbery attack on an electronics supermarket in June. The citizen entered the store and, using a pry bar, smashed a shop window and openly stole 22 iPhone mobile phones. The offender was detained by employees of the hypermarket. When attempting an escape, the suspect hit on the head one of the store employees with a pry bar.

The man born in 1987 was handed over to the police. The man was taken to an Internal Affairs Division, where he confessed to the crime. He explained that he had committed the attack because of financial difficulties.

The organization estimated the damage at 1.3 million rubles. During the investigation, the citizen was held in custody. The court found the man guilty of committing a robbery attack on an especially large scale and sentenced him to nine years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 100 thousand rubles.