The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Serpukhovskoye” received a statement that in the course of the bankruptcy procedure and the liquidation of one of the municipal unitary enterprises, a fact of embezzlement of more than 16 million rubles was revealed.

As a result of operational-search activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration identified and detained a suspect in the theft of funds – a 44-year-old resident of the Leninsky District, who was the bankruptcy administrator of the enterprise.

It was established that the offender, using his official position, transferred funds of the enterprise to a commercial organization under his control as payment under a service agreement, although the organization did not actually perform any work and did not have employees on the staff.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code Article 160 “Appropriation or embezzlement”. Placement to custody was selected by the Serpukhovsky City Court of the Moscow Region as the preventive measure for the suspect.