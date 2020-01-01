The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Polyarnozorinsky” have completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 22-year-old local resident, who is accused of committing four crimes under paragraph “d” of part 3 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. According to the investigation, the defendant has been stealing money from clients of the bank in which she worked for six months since December 2018.

The victims of the offender were local residents, mostly of retirement age, who turned to the financial organization for assistance in obtaining a loan. As a financial expert of the institution, the woman had information about the receipt of funds to the accounts of clients who had previously applied to the bank for a loan. Implementing her plan aimed at secret theft of funds, she asked a borrower to give her his mobile phone, allegedly to complete the loan operation.

After that, using the mobile bank service without the knowledge and permission of the victims, she through transactions transferred funds from their accounts to bank card accounts belonging to her and her friend. In total, the woman was able to steal 199 thousand from 11 local residents. The offender disposed of the stolen money at her discretion. After the bank's clients began noticing the difference in the amount of credit funds received and funds actually available in the account, they turned to the police. During operational activities, with the assistance of the security service of the financial institution, the police managed to identify the suspect in a series of thefts. Currently, the criminal case against the former bank employee has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.