The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tuapsinsky District received several messages from local residents about the theft of property from private households, apartments, hotels and shops. The total damage to the victims exceeded 680 thousand rubles.

As a result of the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the offender. The previously convicted 32-year-old visitor from the Stavropol Territory was detained by the police on one of the city streets and taken to the police department. When inspecting the offender's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized part of the stolen property and returned it to legal owners.

It was established that the man, for two months, by pressing-open the doors of trade pavilions and hotels, as well as through the unlocked doors of households, entered the premises, from where he stole money, mobile phones, digital equipment, jewelry and accessories. The suspect sold the stolen property, and disposed of the proceeds at his own discretion. At present, it has been established that the offender has been involved in eleven facts of illegal activity in the district.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tuapsinsky District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by parts 2 and 3 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.