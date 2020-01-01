“Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with colleagues from the MIA regional administration and the FSB of Russia Department in the Bryansk Region, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained seven suspects of illegal banking and illegal circulation of means of payment.

Operatives found that the defendants, in the absence of state registration and appropriate permission, were carrying out illegal banking operations of cashing out funds.

According to preliminary data, shadow financiers generated a total income of more than 600 million rubles, charging for their services a commission of at least 12% from each transaction.

To carry out their illegal activities, the offenders prepared payment orders for the transfer of funds between the settlement accounts of a controlled commercial organization opened in various banks in the Bryansk Region. Fictitious information about concluded contracts was entered in the payment orders as the basis for the money transfer. Subsequently, payment orders were submitted to financial and credit organizations for debiting and transferring funds to the settlement accounts of legal entities.

The investigative unit of the Administration for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 172 and part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the preliminary investigation, 20 searches were carried out in residential and office premises. The police found and seized mobile phones, computers, notebooks with rough handwritten notes, financial and economic documents that have evidentiary value for the criminal case,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.