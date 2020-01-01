“The detective of the criminal investigation department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Kormilovsky District of the Omsk Region, Police captain Andrey Koval, together with Rosgvardia fighter, Ensign of the Police Nikolay Zayats, rescued a schoolgirl drowning in the river.

The duty of the police division received a message that a man had fallen from a bridge into the Om River near the village of Nikitino. Police and Rosgvardia officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Andrey Koval and Nikolay Zayats arrived and saw that the girl was already one and a half kilometers away from the bridge and was being quickly carried away by the current. Without a moment's hesitation, they rushed after her.

Law enforcement officers swam up to the unconscious child and promptly dragged her ashore. The girl was handed over to doctors, after which she was taken to the district hospital. At the moment her life and health are out of danger.

According to preliminary data, the 11-year-old schoolgirl was on a bicycle ride. She decided to take a selfie with the river in the background, but lost her balance and fell into the water.

Later, law enforcement officers returned the bicycle and a soft toy left under the bridge to the parents, and they, in turn, thanked Andrey Koval and Nikolay Zayats for their efficiency and dedication,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.