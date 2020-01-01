“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration ‘Krasnoyarskoye’ detained a suspect in the illegal production of alcoholic beverages on an especially large scale.

During operational-search activities in one of the warehouses in the Zheleznodorozhny District of Krasnoyarsk, the police found a line for the production and packaging of alcoholic beverages, about 25 thousand bottles with an alcohol-containing cocktail, labels, caps, empty bottles of various sizes and food colors.

Later, police officers discovered a similar line in a warehouse in the Sovetsky District of Krasnoyarsk. Alcohol production in both cases was carried out without appropriate permits.

The police seized more than 50 thousand liters of alcohol-containing products from illegal circulation.

It was preliminarily established that the suspect used the markings of existing cocktails on the labels of his products. Several names for marketing purposes he invented himself.

Investigators of the Division No 7 of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 171.3 of the RF Criminal Code.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and proceedings are being taken to document the suspect's illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.