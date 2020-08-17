Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District – Yugra exposed a group of persons engaged in the theft of diesel fuel on the territory of Nizhnevartovsk. The offenders carried out their illegal activities by making an unauthorized tie-in into the inter-shop product pipeline, the branch from which went to the territory of the summer cottage located at a distance of 1 km.

At the time of the crime, all the suspects were detained with the power support of Rosgvardia fighters.

During the inspection of the site in a special room, the police found cubic containers, cans of diesel fuel, hoses and a pump. The preliminary damage was estimated at 250 thousand rubles. However, the real damage is at least 9 million rubles, since the investigation has every reason to believe that these persons have been engaged in illegal activities for a long time. In addition, a distribution channel for the stolen fuel was established. Through enterprises-providers of transport services in the region, the offenders sold diesel fuel at a price significantly lower than the average market price.

It should be noted that all the defendants have no previous criminal record.

The investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhnevartovsk prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by Part 3 of Art. 30, subitems “b”, “c” of part 3 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.