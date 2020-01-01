The person involved in the criminal case was a resident of Stavropol – the director of one of the agro-industrial enterprises of the region, who had not fulfilled the contractual obligations to the supplier. For more than two years, the man did not return to an entrepreneur from Blagodarnensk a large sum of money for supplied agricultural products.

Earlier, the MIA of Russia Division for the Blagodarnensky Urban District received a statement from the head of a local peasant farm about fraudulent actions committed against him.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that a resident of Blagodarny entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an entrepreneur from the center of the Territory, on the basis of which he supplied to him more than 400 tons of wheat grain. Within the agreed timeframe, the buyer pledged to pay for the agricultural products, but he did not keep his promises, and resold the grain to third parties, causing damage to the farm in the amount of more than 3.2 million rubles.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Blagodarnensky Urban District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by Part 6 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.