“The Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with the MIA operational services, revealed the illegal activities of a group that was carrying out the withdrawal of assets of a credit institution.

In the course of the preliminary investigation of the criminal investigation into the theft of funds from a commercial bank under the guise of issuing bad loans in the amount of more than a billion rubles, investigators of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as well as operatives of the Southern Administrative District of the capital and representatives of the Rosgvardia conducted 27 searches. Seals of legal entities, draft documents and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

As a result of the measures taken, the former deputy chairman of the commercial bank board was detained, who, according to investigator's version, together with other employees of the credit institution and heads of controlled organizations, organized in 2014-2016 the theft of funds by issuing non-performing loans.

The suspect has been charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow selected for him a preventive measure in the form of placement into custody. The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.