“In Moscow, a policeman of a detached battalion of the 4th division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro, Aleksandr Zagorsky, saved a man who had fallen on the rails in front of an approaching train.

While patrolling the Kurskaya Station of the Moscow Metro's circular line, Senior Sergeant of the Police saw a man approaching the edge of the platform. Having lost his balance, the passenger fell onto the track.

The policeman standing nearby reacted immediately and signaled to the driver about the need for emergency braking. Then he grabbed the victim by the shoulders and pulled him onto the platform a second before the train approached the spot. By that moment, his partner had already called the ambulance.

The rescued citizen explained that because of a heavy workload, he did not sleep for several days. While at the station, he suddenly felt ill, as a result of which he fell down. Currently, nothing threatens his life and health,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

“There was no time for reflection,” said Aleksandr Zagorsky. “I understood that the man would not be able to get to the station platform on his own, any delay could lead to a tragedy.”

Thanks to the competent and resolute actions of the Police Senior-Sergeant Aleksandr Zagorsky, the man's life was saved.