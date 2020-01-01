“Police officers of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, officers of the Irkutsk and Siberian customs, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of smuggling strategically important resources.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders purchased large batches of timber from private persons, processed it into lumber and sent it abroad, providing the customs authorities of the Russian Federation with inaccurate information about the acquisition of timber. The defendants illegally sent over 25,000 cubic meters of lumber abroad, earning over 200 million rubles.

In May and August of this year, an investigator of the investigative unit of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia initiated three criminal cases on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Subsequently, the criminal proceedings were joined in one proceeding.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers identified and detained three suspects.

During searches at their places of residence and at the points of goods shipment, computer equipment as well as documentation having evidentiary value in the criminal case were found and seized,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.