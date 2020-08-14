The police of the Frunzensky District of St. Petersburg received a statement that an unknown offender had secretly stolen property totaling more than 14 million rubles and belonging to one of the commercial organizations.

As a result of operational-search measures in one of the villages of the Moscow Region, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the St. Petersburg GA detained a 37-year-old unemployed native of the Moscow Region.

According to the police, the specified citizen, posing as a freight forwarder and providing fake documents, received a cargo – orthopedic mattresses and children's things belonging to a commercial organization, allegedly for transportation to a neighboring state for the purpose of sale. All the circumstances of the illegal scheme, the offender's sources of information and possible accomplices of the suspect are being established.

A criminal case was instituted under Part 4 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. The stolen things were seized. The suspect was detained pursuant to Art. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.