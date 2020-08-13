Today, the Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel, Lieutenant-General of the Internal Service Andrey Larionov, took part in the solemn ceremony of unveiling a monument and cancellation of an artistic postcard in honor of the feat of police officers who died in the defense of Moscow in Autumn of 1941 in the village of Chernaya Gryaz.

The event is timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. It was attended by veterans of the Great Patriotic War, representatives of veteran organizations, associations and clergy. The composition was prepared at the initiative of the Association of War Veterans of Internal Affairs Bodies and Internal Troops of Russia.

Opening the ceremony, Andrey Larionov emphasized the importance of the event for maintaining the connection between generations and the established traditions.

The triangular monument was installed next to the chapel, in the place where in 1941 there was a combat post, which was commanded by a precinct police officer of the Khimki District Militia Division Aleksandr Konoplev. Here, on the outskirts of Moscow, about 200 militiamen took their battle with the Nazis. Many of them died, but the enemy was stopped.

At the end of the event, the ceremony of cancellation of the artistic postcard with the image of the monument took place. For that purpose, a special stamp was made, which indicated the date of the event – August 13, 2020. The postcards will be issued in 3,000 copies.

After the ceremony of cancellation of the postcard, the guests and those present laid flowers at the foot of the monument.