“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained two Rostovites on suspicion of illegal banking activities.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders, without appropriate registration and license, carried out financial operations of cashing out funds.

According to preliminary data, shadow financiers have generated a total income of over 500 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Part 2 of Art.172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Operatives conducted several searches in the places of residence of the suspects, where they found and seized objects and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case. In one of the apartments, the defendant, taken by surprise by the visit of the police, tried to get rid of some of the evidence by throwing bank cards out of the window.

For one of the detainees the selected preventive measure was own recognizance and appropriate behavior and for other three – house arrest.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and proceedings are being taken to document the suspects' illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.