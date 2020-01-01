“Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a group of persons accused of illegal production, storage and sale of alcoholic products.

In October last year, during operational-search activities in several warehouses in the city of Krasnoyarsk and in localities in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the police found the production of alcohol-containing products.

It was preliminary established that four citizens were behind the organization of the process. Two of them provided general management, the other two were responsible for the technical process of making drinks and their distribution. The employees were not aware of the illegal activities of their employers.

During searches in warehouses, over 24,000 liters of alcohol-containing liquid, as well as empty bottles and equipment for bottling and production of alcoholic beverages were found.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 171.3 of the RF Criminal Code.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Sverdlovsky District Court of the city of Krasnoyarsk” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.