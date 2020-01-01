“The unit for investigation of organized criminal activities of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region have completed the investigation of a criminal case against a group of persons charged with creating, using and distributing malicious computer programs, as well as illegal possession of drugs.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that one of the defendants at the beginning of 2019 wrote a program to obtain unauthorized access to computer information of Internet users, including the ability to copy logins and passwords when electronic payments were carried out.

The distribution of the hacker program in the shadow segment of the Internet was carried out by two accomplices of the programmer.

The attackers took strict secrecy measures. They communication among themselves through instant messengers and electronic mailboxes.

In December 2019, officers of the “K” Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the FSB of Russia and their colleagues from regional divisions, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained the offenders in the city of Penza. During the searches at the place of residence of the defendants, mobile phones, computer equipment and other information carriers, which have evidential value in the criminal case, have been found and seized. The drug mephedrone was found with one of the offenders.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Penza,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.