“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption in collaboration with colleagues from Moscow, the Republic of Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Volgograd and Tula Regions, with the participation of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District, suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of illegal transfer of funds from the Russian Federation.

According to available information, the offenders, using the settlement accounts of controlled organizations, made money transfers to bank accounts of non-residents carrying out exchange activities in the territories of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan. To this end, they provided to financial institutions with a mandate of a currency control agent, documents containing false information about the grounds, objectives and purpose of transfers, in particular, about the value of the goods, which was artificially inflated by using false shipping invoices.

According to the available information, several billion rubles was unlawfully transferred abroad.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 193.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

There were conducted more than 20 searches in places of residence and office premises. Electronic media, stamps, as well as documents and other items that have evidentiary value for the criminal case have been found and seized.

Currently, as a result of operational-search activities, the alleged organizer of the group has been detained. A ban on certain actions was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Currently, the measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.