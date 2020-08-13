Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo held an action “Blood in the name of life”. The purpose of this event is to promote blood-donation, to help people for whom donated blood is vital.

The event took place at the Pobeda Youth Complex Center of the Domodedovo Urban District. The action was attended by the leadership of the Police Division servicing the micro-district “Aviatsionny”, officers of the Division for Juvenile Issues and the Precinct Service of the MIA Administration. Among the applicants there were both regular donors and newcomers. After passing the necessary procedures, the guards of law and order donated more than four liters of blood.

By their example, the police hope to draw the attention of more young people to socially positive actions. The medical staff thanked the donors in uniform for their responsiveness and active participation in this event.