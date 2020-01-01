In the city of Bezhetsk, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tver Region, during the check of operational materials, revealed a fact of concealment of the money intended to pay tax arrears by one of the local enterprises.

According to preliminary data, the management of the plant for the production of machinery and equipment, when carrying out financial and economic activities, did not fulfill the obligation to pay taxes in full and within the timeframe stipulated by law. In addition, in order to conceal the organization's funds, the management transferred the money through accounts of affiliated persons. Those actions made it possible to settle with creditors, bypassing the settlement accounts of the company, to a total of over 94 million rubles, of which more than 30 million rubles had to be directed for payment of arrears on taxes and fees.

At present, the Investigation Administration for the Tver Region of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has instituted a criminal case under part 2 of Article 199.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Concealment of funds or property of an organization or individual entrepreneur, on account of which taxes, fees, insurance premiums must be collected”. The maximum sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.