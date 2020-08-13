Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Adygea, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal division “Koshekhablsky”, revealed a fact of illegal felling of forest plantations on the territory of the Koshekhablsky District Forestry.

The police found the place of illegal activity during complex raids on decriminalization of the forest industry.

On suspicion of committing the crime, a 49-year-old previously convicted resident of the city of Maikop was detained “red-handed” and taken to the internal affairs division. It was found that the man misled his acquaintance and organized illegal felling of Black Walnut trees with a total volume of more than 30 cubic meters. According to preliminary estimates, the illegal actions caused a material damage to the forest fund totaling 5 million 707 thousand rubles.

Cuts of trees, a chainsaw and 30 trunks of wood, which the man had not yet taken out of the forest, were withdrawn from the crime scene. A criminal case has been initiated against the suspect on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations, committed on an especially large scale”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.