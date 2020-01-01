Officers of the territorial Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption identified three men aged from 20 to 26, suspected of stealing diesel fuel.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that persons from among the staff of the company carrying out cargo transportation committed theft of fuel cards with a set daily limit for refueling vehicles with diesel fuel, paid in advance by the company. Using the refueling cards, the offenders refueled third-party vehicles at gas stations in the Russian Federation for a cash reward. The defendants managed to steal fuel belonging to the employer worth in total about two million rubles.

The investigator of the investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory sent to court the materials of a criminal case on the fact of theft in large and especially large amounts.