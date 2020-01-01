Today, on the Federal Portal of Draft Normative Legal Acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a notice has been posted on the start of the development of a draft federal law “On Amendments to the Federal Law” On Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances “in terms of improving counter-efforts to the propaganda of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors”.

The draft-law proposes to supplement Article 1 of Federal Law No. 3-FZ “On Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances” with a definition of the concept of “propaganda of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, narcotic plants and their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors, as well as new potentially dangerous psychoactive substances”, and to make corresponding amendments to Article 46 of Federal Law No. 3-FZ, establishing the prohibition of such propaganda, as well as defining the list of acts that are not drug propaganda.