Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 158 and Article 174.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, an employee of a telecommunications company copied the identification codes of subscribers' SIM cards of one of the mobile operators. After being fired, in the absence of permanent earnings but having special knowledge in the field of IT technologies, he sent messages to the single customer service number of one of the banks. In case a bank card was linked to a phone, he transferred funds of citizens to accounts under his control, and then converted them into cryptocurrency.

124 people suffered from the actions of the offender, the damage exceeded a million rubles. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Dzerzhinsky District Court of the city of Orenburg for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.