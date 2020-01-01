“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption with the participation of the Economic Security Service of the FSB of Russia and the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of illegal trafficking in precious metals.

According to the operatives, the offenders, using an extensive branch network in the Russian Federation, organized the purchase and further illegal processing of automobile catalysts. They obtained from them a ceramic powder containing precious metals of the platinum group: platinum, palladium and rhodium. The raw materials produced were stored in warehouses located in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 5 of Article 191 of the RF Criminal Code.

Police officers, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, carried out searches in office and warehouse premises in the city of Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Krasnodar Territory. More than 20 tons of platinum-containing concentrate worth over 200 million rubles were discovered. The police also seized accounting documents, computer equipment, cash and draft records that have evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances and detain the participants in the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.