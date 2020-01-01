“Officers of the St. Petersburg Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia detained a suspect in an attempt to sell drugs of synthetic and vegetable origin.

According to available information, a local resident sold illegal substances through caches on the territory of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, including areas near railway transport facilities.

During the examination of his car by the police, 18 briquettes with a powdery substance of white color were found in the cabin and under the trunk trim. According to the forensic study results, the packages contained a mixture of the drug, methyl-ephedrone, with a total weight of about 22 kilograms.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for Saint Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Articles 30 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

In addition, during a search at the place of residence of the detainee, electronic scales, packaging material, a device for sealing vacuum bags and computer equipment were seized. There were also found narcotic drugs: MDMA, methadone, mephedrone and hashish with a total weight of 2.5 kilograms

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against the detainee. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.