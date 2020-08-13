On August 12, a meeting of the BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group was held under the chairmanship of the Russian Federation in a videoconference format.

The chiefs of relevant departments of the competent authorities discussed the drug situation in the five countries, international and regional trends in the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, as well as the impact of various internal and external factors. The participants reaffirmed their common commitment to combating the global drug threat and their readiness to further develop law enforcement cooperation within the BRICS, and the need to preserve the current international drug control system.

Experts expressed concern about the use of modern technologies and technical means in the interests of drug crime, as well as the legalization of proceeds from illegal drug trafficking by using electronic payment systems and cryptocurrencies.

A joint statement was adopted following the meeting.