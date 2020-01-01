The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Oryol Region initiated a criminal case against the director of the organization and other unidentified persons on the fact of theft of funds from participants in the shared construction of an apartment building, on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed on an especially large scale”.

According to the investigation materials, the director of a construction company in the period from January 2018 to August 2020 entered into 49 agreements for participation in shared construction with citizens and organizations and received funds from them in the amount of about 36 million 800 thousand rubles. However, this house was not built or commissioned within the specified time frame. Thus, using his official position, the director, by deception, stole the funds of the participants in the shared construction.

At the moment the suspect has been detained pursuant to Art. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The decision on the preventive measure in the form of placement to custody is being considered. The investigation is underway.

The leadership of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Oryol Region, together with the Regional Prosecutor's Office, worked out measures aimed at bringing to justice other persons involved in the crime.