The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated on the basis of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud committed by an organized group on an especially large scale”. Seven residents of the city of Michurinsk and the Michurinsky District are accused of committing the unlawful acts.

Earlier, the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Michurinsky” received a message about the discovery of a diesel fuel leak near the pipeline. During the inspection of the suspected section, a tie-in into the main oil product pipeline was found. Police operatives received information that seven residents of the Michurinsky District aged from 30 to 50 were involved in the crime. The suspects have been detained. During the searches, equipment and special devices for the transportation of petroleum products were seized from them. For the period of the preliminary investigation, for two defendants the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, and for the rest – in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance.

It was established that the offenders, as part of an organized group, committed theft of diesel fuel by making an illegal tie into the pipeline. In one case, the defendants bought a land plot near the village of Staroye Tarbeevo and built a house on the plot. At night, using a high-pressure hose, a five kilometer branch was made from the house to the pipeline, equipment was made, and illegal tie-in was carried out, using a special equipment. Then the members of the organized group, using a special device, ensured an outflow of diesel fuel into a rubber tank. In the second case, the hose from the illegal tie-in went to a purchased garage, where there was a wooden container covered with liquid glass.

In total, the defendants managed to steal more than four hundred tons of diesel fuel worth more than 11 million rubles. The defendants sold the stolen oil products to various agricultural enterprises. In the course of the investigation, their involvement in the manufacture of two more tie-ins in the Lipetsk Region was proved. However, they could not take advantage of them, since their illegal activities were stopped by police officers.

The investigation lasted more than a year, dozens of necessary examinations were carried out, more than 30 witnesses were interviewed. Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Michurinsky District Court for consideration on the merits.