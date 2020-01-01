“The Investigative Administration of the MIA for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a local resident charged with committing a crime under part 1 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation materials, the individual entrepreneur, in violation of the legislation and the procedure for customs clearance, carried out the transportation of undeclared timber through the customs post “Verkhniy Lars”.

According to preliminary data, the offender entered into more than 20 foreign economic contracts, under which, during the year, without submitting declarations to the customs authority, he illegally exported over 6 thousand cubic meters of timber with a total value of over 96 million rubles.

As a result of operational search measures, the man was detained by officers of the unit for economic security and combating the corruption.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Sovetsky District Court of the city of Vladikavkaz, the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.