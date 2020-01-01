Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic, together with operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Salavat, revealed a fact of concealment of funds, from which tax payment was to be carried out.

According to preliminary data, the management of a company for the wholesale trade of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and similar products created two LLCs, in order to evade taxes. Thanks to the new companies, goods were now shipped via trucking instead of shipping directly to customers.

Subsequently, the management transferred more than 71 million rubles, from which the mandatory payments to the state budget were supposed to be made, to the personal account of the head of the original enterprise, who was also the founder of the two new companies. The damage to the state amounted to more than 31 million rubles. Earlier, the company accounts were blocked by the tax authority because the management had not paid taxes on time.

The materials collected by fighters against economic crime were transferred to the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 2 of Article 199.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on concealing funds or property of an organization or an individual entrepreneur, on account of which taxes, fees, insurance payments had to be collected. Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic continue providing operational support to the criminal investigation.