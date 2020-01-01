The activity of woodcutters was stopped by operatives of the FSB of Russia Department in the Irkutsk Region. In the course of the investigation, it was established that in March last year, the group members were illegally logging wood on the territory of the Ust-Ordynsky District Forestry. As a result of illegal actions, the forest fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage in excess of 1 million 700 thousand rubles.

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region and the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ekhirit-Bulagatsky” have collected the necessary evidence exposing the guilt of the offenders, depending on the role and degree of participation of each of them in the crimes committed. The previous day the court found them guilty of committing acts stipulated by Part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal felling of forest plantations, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy on a large scale).

Taking into account the position of the state prosecution, the organizer of the forest felling, a 37-year-old previously convicted resident of the village of Takhany, as well as one of the group members, were sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison with serving the sentence in a general regime colony. The rest of the group participants were sentenced to imprisonment for terms ranging from 2 years to 2 years and 2 months (suspended).