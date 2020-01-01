“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region detained five residents of the Moscow Region, suspected of attempted illegal sale of so-called designer drugs.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders purchased drugs in the Kostroma Region and sold them through an online store registered in the shadow segment of the Internet.

During a special operation, two accomplices were detained on the road near the town of Neya, Kostroma Region. When examining their car in a cache under the door trim, the investigators found a package containing 150 bundles with a narcotic mixture with a total weight of 54 grams.

Three more accomplices were detained by the police early in the morning in a country house on the territory of the town of Shchelkovo near Moscow. The cottage was specially rented for the purpose of storing illegal substances. As a result of the search, more than 1.5 kilograms of narcotic salts, as well as equipment for their packing and packaging were seized.

It turned out that the defendants decided to engage in illegal activities in the hope of quick earnings.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.