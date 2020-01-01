In the course of a special operation, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, with the power support of the Rosgvardia SOBR, simultaneously detained 11 suspects of insurance fraud.

According to preliminary data, two local residents, born in 1978 and 1984, having knowledge of legislation governing the relations in insurance, decided to stage road accidents in order to steal money from insurance companies. They involved in illegal activities their acquaintances – car owners, including three women.

As follows from the materials of the criminal case, from January 2017 to March 2020, the suspects staged road accidents in the city of Arkhangelsk and near the regional center. In order to get maximum payments, expensive cars were used. Having completed the necessary documents, the suspects applied to insurance companies to get illegal payments.

According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage to insurers exceeded 3 million rubles.

During the searches carried out at the place of residence of all the defendants in the criminal case, documents were seized, as well as 16 cars that were allegedly used in committing the offenses.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Insurance Fraud”. The offenders be sentenced to a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years and a large fine.

In relation to two alleged organizers of the illegal activities and one of the group members, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of remand in custody. For other suspects a measure of procedural compulsion in the form of an obligation to appear at the Police was selected.