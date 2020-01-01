The Rudnichny District Court of Prokopyevsk delivered its verdict in the criminal case against two local residents. They were charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

As previously reported, the defendants established a microfinance organization in Prokopyevsk. Having no funds of their own to expand the business, they created a credit consumer cooperative on the basis of a fictitious protocol of the general meeting of shareholders. In order to attract clients, the accomplices organized a wide advertising campaign in the media, promising citizens compensation in the amount of 40% of the funds paid to the cooperative's cash-desk.

In October 2014, the credit consumer cooperative (CCC) suddenly suspended its activities. The funds stipulated by the agreements were no longer paid to the shareholders, and the victims were also unable to collect the savings invested in the cooperative. They started turning to the police for help. Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region performed a check, which resulted in the institution of a criminal proceeding.

The defendants did not admit their guilt and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Handwriting, computer and accounting examinations were carried out, which made it possible to establish that the offenders used the funds of the shareholders to open new points for issuing microloans, sushi delivery agencies, travel agencies, a construction store, a restaurant and a sauna, and to purchase land and cars. In addition, for some time they made payments to the shareholders of the cooperative at the expense of funds received from new clients, creating the appearance of a successful enterprise. In total, 241 residents of the Kemerovo Region were recognized as victims in the criminal case. The damage caused to shareholders amounted to about 80 million rubles.

After collecting the evidence base, the criminal case was sent to court, which found the financial pyramid organizers guilty of fraud and sentenced each of them to three years of imprisonment in a general regime correctional colony. Also, the court satisfied partially the civil claims of the victims. Specific amounts were collected from the defendants as compensation for the damage caused. The convicts tried to appeal the verdict in the Kemerovo Regional Court, however, their appeal was dismissed.