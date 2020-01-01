The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Luninsky” received a message from a resident of Penza that an unknown woman, who had introduced herself as clairvoyant, by deception, stole money in the amount of 1,700,000 rubles. The victim transferred the amount to the offender within a week.

According to the victim, the fortuneteller on her own initiative called her on the phone and offered her services. Under the pretext of performing various rituals, the offender demanded various amounts of money from her. At first, the fortune-teller asked to transfer 37 thousand rubles for her services. Later the amounts increased. The offender had been already asking for 200 thousand rubles for her actions. And when the victim began refusing to transfer such amounts to her, threats started coming to her address.

Officers of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Luninsky” and the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region identified the suspect in the crime and detained a resident of Rostov-on-Don, born in 1978. The offender spent the money for personal needs.

Currently, the suspect has fully reimbursed the material damage to the victim. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior has been chosen for the offender. Subsequently, she will be charged under Article 159 of Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud on an especially large scale”.