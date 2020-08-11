On August 11, 2020, the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation of July 29, 2020 No. 1140 “On Amending Certain Acts of the Government of the Russian Federation in Connection with Improvement of the Drug Trafficking Control”, developed by the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, comes into force.

The said Ordinance included one new narcotic drug belonging to the group of synthetic cannabinoids (MMV-022) into the list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors subject to control in the Russian Federation, approved by Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 30, 1998 No. 681.

The ММВ-022 was repeatedly seized in the territory of the Russian Federation (Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Saratov and Sverdlovsk regions). The use of synthetic cannabinoids forms, rather quickly, mental and physical dependence, and possible consequences include acute intoxication, accompanied by impaired speech, consciousness, movement, mental disorders, cardiovascular and respiratory failure.

In addition, the list of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors and subject to control in the Russian Federation, approved by Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 934 dated November 27, 2010, was supplemented by four new plants, namely Banisteriopsis caapi (plant of the species Banisteriopsis caapi, a vine growing in the jungles of South America), diploperis cabrerana (flowering plant of the species Diplopterys cabrerana), iboga (an evergreen shrub native to the forests of West Africa, of the Tabernanthe iboga species), and green psychotria (a flowering plant of the species Psychotria viridis).

The above plants contain the narcotic drugs dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine and harmine. Facts of their circulation were recorded in Cyprus, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.