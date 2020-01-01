“Officers of the Center for Counteracting Extremism (CCE) of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the CCE of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District, with the participation of the Russian FSB, detained a man suspected of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In the apartment of a resident of one of the houses on Malaya Pereyaslavskaya Street, more than 50 items, similar to short-barreled and long-barreled arms, were seized. There were also found more than 6 thousand cartridges, casings, devices for silent shooting, gunpowder and numerous components of arms, grenades, mines and shells of various types. There was also equipment used to make and modify firearms and ammunition.

According to the expert opinion, one of the seized pistols belongs to factory-made sporting rifled firearms and is suitable for shooting, and more than 90 rounds are ammunition. The rest of the items found with the man have been sent for a forensic ballistic examination.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Meschansky District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.