A local resident addressed the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kolomensky Urban District with a statement about the theft of a car. The total damage amounted to more than 3.5 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration detained two residents of Moscow and Domodedovo on suspicion of committing the crime.

It was established that earlier the offenders sold the car using a fake passport and a general power of attorney for the right to drive and dispose of the car, received 3.5 million rubles from the woman, and handed her two sets of keys, one of which turned out to be a fake. Later, using the key set left with them, they drove the car from the victim's house to a car service in Moscow.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. Placement to custody was selected by the Kolomensky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.