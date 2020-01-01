Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for Togliatti received information that one of the residents of Samara was involved in the manufacture of “pirated” software and the sale of counterfeit products – a three-dimensional design system. The police revealed two facts of illegal activity, for each of which the young man had received a monetary reward.

Those software packages contained modules that made it possible to bypass the installation of licensed software. The suspect of illegal use of copyright objects, as well as the acquisition, storage, transportation of counterfeit copies of copyright objects for the purpose of sale, committed on an especially large scale turned to be an unemployed resident of Samara without a criminal record, born in 1998.

During the inspection, it turned out that, being at his place of residence in Samara, the suspect, using the computer equipment he had, copied the construction design program, saved it twice on various media, and then posted an advertisement for the sale of the software on one of the trading platforms on the Internet.

Limited Liability Company – the copyright holder of various software products: graphic programs designed to create drawings, projects of solid samples and various models in construction, mechanical engineering, machine tool building, metalworking and many other industries, as a result of the committed crime, suffered a material damage of more than 2 million rubles, which was fully reimbursed.

The police instituted criminal proceedings against the young man in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by Part 3 of Art. 146, part 2 of Art. 273 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were combined into one proceeding and together with the indictment drawn up in the Central Inter-district Investigation Division for Togliatti of the Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Samara Region, were sent to court for consideration on the merits.